सरकारी कार्यालयों में क्यों लगाए जाएंगे चीनी और वसा बोर्ड? जानिए इससे क्या होगा फायदा 

Reducing fat intake can help reduce risk of obesity & NCDs. Here’s how you can cut fat without even realising it!

A step toward @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji’s call for reducing edible oil by 10%.

📥 Download #FatBoard - https://t.co/jNDDpe1lTp@ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA @NITIAayog pic.twitter.com/ticBLwomIy