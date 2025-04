60th IPL Fifty for #ViratKohli 👑🙌🏻



After powering through the best Powerplay of the season for #RCB, he’s piling on the runs and setting the stage for #RCB's first home win of the season! 💪🏏



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QeXtGdMkYp#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvRR | LIVE… pic.twitter.com/CN5DXz87Hx