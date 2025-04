Glorious Gill 🤌



Two fabulous strikes from the #GT captain as he makes strides towards his season's first 1⃣0⃣0⃣ 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/HvqSuGgTlN#TATAIPL | #RRvGT | @gujarat_titans | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/EgnQQFXlSX