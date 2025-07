माली में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री पर अल-कायदा से जुड़े आतंकवादियों का हमला, 3 भारतीयों का अपहरण किया

ट्विटर पोस्ट

MALI: From July 1



▪️Mali hit by 7 coordinated attacks yesterday morning.

▪️Al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group JNIM targeted armed forces in Kayes, Niono, Molodo and four other areas.

▪️Military and gendarmerie posts in Kayes were heavily damaged.+ pic.twitter.com/ThnGAjPz03