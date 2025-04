MAHESH BHATT - ANAND PANDIT - VIKRAM BHATT JOIN FORCES: 'HAUNTED 3D' ANNOUNCED – 26 SEPT 2025 RELEASE... After the success of #1920: Horrors Of The Heart, the triumvirate – #MaheshBhatt, #AnandPandit and #VikramBhatt – reunite for #Haunted3D: Ghosts Of The Past.



Stars… pic.twitter.com/iH3lW8Y0WG