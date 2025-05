𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘆 of the season for @virat.kohli 🔥



The King leading the chase for #RCB 👑



They need 113 runs from 60 deliveries.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/h5KnqyuYZE #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/9Ti12G4veI