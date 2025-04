#RCB are pumped and HOW 🤩



Sharp catch by Jitesh Sharma and #PBKS are 4️⃣ down 👌



High quality over from Josh Hazlewood 🫡



Updates ▶ https://t.co/7fIn60rqKZ #TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/O8F4deioAZ