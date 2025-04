PULLED AWAY FOR 6️⃣! 💥#AidenMarkram takes on #MitchellStarc and sends it soaring into the stands!#LSG are out with intent, firing on all cylinders in their quest for revenge! 🔥



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nyTn7oL9yY #IPLRevengeWeek 👉 #LSGvDC | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/lPouspzV7i