A 24x7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the

ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.



The contact details of the control room are as under:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988… https://t.co/Nmo2aHdPy6