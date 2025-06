When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2 🇮🇳, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy!



On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh,… pic.twitter.com/o1CmQC8AuC