Some love stories are meant to be forever. ♾️#SaiyaaraTeaser out now - https://t.co/wxRtSVHfax #Saiyaara only in theatres on 18th July. #AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani pic.twitter.com/XKwjKbbj4y