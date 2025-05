YRF - MOHIT SURI INTRODUCE TWO NEW TALENTS IN INTENSE LOVE STORY 'SAIYAARA' – TEASER DROPS *TOMORROW*... #YRF and director #MohitSuri join forces for the first time to present an intense love story titled #Saiyaara... The #SaiyaaraTeaser will be unveiled tomorrow [30 May 2025].… pic.twitter.com/m4I6OMiPVc