Only legends would know that this song is gooood for everything 🤌🥰

Check out #GoodForNothing, song out now.



🔗-Link: https://t.co/5CWmLCdFvu#SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres. @geneliad @r_s_prasanna @DivyNidhiSharma @aparna1502 @AroushDatta… pic.twitter.com/QqzBdi6xQz