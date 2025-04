Flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit a village near the Chenab River in Dharamkund #Ramban.

10 houses fully damaged, 25–30 partially affected. Around 90–100 people safely rescued by Dharamkund police.@dcramban @DIPRRambandic @BaseerUlHaqIAS @diprjk @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/BQF3ltUBbZ