'मेट्रो... इन दिनों' रिव्यू: अनुराग बसु की फिल्म देखने के बाद जनता ने सुनाया ये फैसला

ट्विटर पोस्ट

#MetroInDino has been watched - I loved Sara Ali Khan’s character, it was relatable at so many levels! Plus, love Pankajji and how he chases, Anupam Sir’s silent love and overall, be it Aditya’s cuteness, Ali Fazal’s seriousness, Fatima’s efforts, Konkona’s chulbulapann, Neena Ji… pic.twitter.com/YgDEJnDFCs