हिमाचल प्रदेश में बाढ़ से 74 लोगों की मौत, चंबा और मंडी में 5 पुल बहे 

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Three culverts washed away along with a portion of land due to flooding in the drain near Kortang in Chauharghati under Padhar subdivision of Mandi district, says SDM Padhar Surjeet Singh



Details awaited.



(Video source: SDM Padhar)