'किंगडम' रिव्यू: विजय देवरकोंडा की फिल्म देख क्या बोली जनता? 

#Kingdom : 2.5-2.75/5



Firstly, I was really excited for the film. I've been waiting for it since I heard the name Gowtham Thinnanuri. The hype lived up to my expectations until I watched the film. It wasn't outright bad but I expected more. VD was good. Satya Dev was sufficient. pic.twitter.com/3GrDG3vVEt