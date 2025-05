. @dhanushkraja in & as #KALAM



A Biopic of THE GREATEST A. P. J. Abdul Kalam 🫡



Produced by @TSeries. #Dhanush



From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins…

India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen.

Dream big. Rise higher. 🌠#KALAM pic.twitter.com/CrhdteWhLu