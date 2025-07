फरहान अख्तर की 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' सिनेमाघरों में दोबारा हो रही रिलीज, जान लीजिए तारीख

The legend runs again! 🏃‍♂️

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is returning to the big screen. Relive the inspiring journey of the Flying Sikh with our Curated Shows! 🎬✨#BhaagMilkhaBhaag re-releasing at PVR INOX on July 18!

.

.

.#FlyingSikh #MilkhaSingh #FarhanAkhtar #SonamKapoor #YograjSingh… pic.twitter.com/XZ1NKCpF5a