India wins in style!!



India’s Compound Men’s Team wins Gold Medal 🥇 in the 2025 Hyundai #ArcheryWorldCup underway in #Shanghai defeating Mexico 232-228



The trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale & Rishabh Yadav with coach Lokesh Kumar outclassed Mexico 🇲🇽 232-228 in a…