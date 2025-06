🚨 WE HAVE A LAUNCH DATE



The Axiom-4 mission carrying the second-ever Indian astronaut is set to launch on JUNE 19TH! 🚀



The Liquid Oxygen leak on board the Falcon 9 rocket, which had been troubling the mission, has been fully resolved.



Parallelly, NASA and Roscosmos continue… pic.twitter.com/W8obS2Migo