SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI - TRIPTII DIMRI: 'DHADAK 2' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT… 1 August 2025 is the release date of #Dhadak2, which features #SiddhantChaturvedi and #TriptiiDimri in lead roles.



Directed by #ShaziaIqbal, the film is produced by #KaranJohar, #UmeshKumarBansal,… pic.twitter.com/mCeohsIEhL