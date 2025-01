KARAN JOHAR INTRODUCES IBRAHIM ALI KHAN IN DHARMA'S NEW FILM... #KaranJohar introduces #IbrahimAliKhan [son of #SaifAliKhan and #AmritaSingh] to the world of movies... #Ibrahim is all set to make his debut in a #Dharma film... Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/sjI7fGdNo9