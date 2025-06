'मां' रिव्यू: काजोल की फिल्म का टिकट खरीदने से पहले जानिए क्या बोली जनता

#Maa Review: BELOW PAR

RATING: ⭐⭐ 2/5*#Maa is an interesting Horror-Mytho turned into an #EktaKapoor Daily Soap. It's got nothing to do with #Shaitaan



The #VishalFuria curse continues after #Chhorri and #Chhorri2 who isn't just ready to shift from the flop zone.#Kajol does… pic.twitter.com/4KxdhhY818