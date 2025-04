🎬 A superb opening act of 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ that deserved all the applause 👏👏



Both openers depart as #GT are 123/2.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/VILHBLEerV #TATAIPL | #LSGvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/MtGXKIUS8e