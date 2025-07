फिल्म 'आंखों की गुस्ताखियां' की एक टिकट पर दूसरी मुफ्त, इस्तेमाल करना होगा यह कोड

A musical tale of love you can't watch alone! 💕

🎟️ Buy 1, Get 1 ticket free & feel the magic!



Don't miss it, book your tickets now.

🔗 - https://t.co/VKcGB5XmZB#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan in cinemas near you!@VikrantMassey #ShanayaKapoor #UmeshKrBansal @minifilmsindia… pic.twitter.com/D0ye8DW3CF