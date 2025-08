'सन ऑफ सरदार 2' में रोहित शेट्टी को देख झूम उठे दर्शक, देखिए वीडियो

Watching son of sardar 2, it's a tatally massy, full of comedy, family entertainment with great message and one surprise and announcement of Golmal 5 by Rohit shetty by himself 👍

Must watch movie for everyone 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 by me.

Go and watch this movie full paisa vasool movie pic.twitter.com/gtAvHjuoNp