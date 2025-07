'हरि हर वीरा मल्लू' का ट्रेलर जारी, पवन कल्याण के साथ बॉबी देओल भी छाए

ट्विटर पोस्ट

PAWAN KALYAN'S PAN-INDIA FILM 'HARI HARA VEERA MALLU' *HINDI* TRAILER OUT NOW – 24 JULY 2025 RELEASE... The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield... The much-awaited #HHVMTrailer – starring #PawanKalyan – is now LIVE.#HariHaraVeeraMallu also features #BobbyDeol and… pic.twitter.com/en5HvImLWR