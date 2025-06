It's a Housefull of Madness!😍🙌

Use code HOUSEFULL5 on @bookmyshow and get 2 tickets for the price of 1 🎟️



Cruise through the madness of #Housefull5 now in cinemas! https://t.co/JB3rjHv96K #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5

Directed by @Tarunmansukhani #ManikandanVelayutham… pic.twitter.com/S1GK2Xtb1K