🚨 ISRO is set to launch the PSLV-C61 mission on May 18 at 6:59 am!



It'll carry the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) radar imaging satellite into Sun Synchronous Orbit. 🚀



Though it's not a "spy satellite", EOS-09 will provide high-res radar imagery, especially of India's border regions.