#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "...The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were… pic.twitter.com/fgZPxoBnC0