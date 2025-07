कई राज्यों में जारी रहेगा बारिश का कहर, पूरे सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा मौसम? 

#WATCH | Water-level rises in river Ganga at Rajghat in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal



Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya says, "The water level in the river Ganga is at 177.60 mtr. In our district, 36 villages get affected by floods. We have established 16 flood control posts and… pic.twitter.com/AnWRVZv7QH