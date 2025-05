Screw IMF. Screw World Bank. This is New Bharat. It doesn't bow down to any pressure.



Bharat has HALTED water flow through Baglihar Dam on Chenab River in J&K following Abeyance of Indus Waters Treaty in response to Pahalgam Att@ck.



Kahi Duba ke bhi maarenge aur Kahi Pyasa! pic.twitter.com/965pzWxRf3