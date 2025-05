The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!



Starring @SidMalhotra and @tamannaahspeaks



Directed by @ArunabhKumar and @StephenPoppins



Produced by #BalajiMotionPictures and @TVFMotionPic pic.twitter.com/3TFYShrBWw