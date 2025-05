'GINNY WEDS SUNNY' MAKER ANNOUNCES SEQUEL – FILMING BEGINS... Producer #VinodBachchan has announced the sequel to #GinnyWedsSunny, titled #GinnyWedssSunny2.



This time, the sequel will feature a fresh lead pair: #AvinashTiwary and #MedhaShankr... Shooting of this rom-com has… pic.twitter.com/errCy5d7vH