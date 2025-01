BHUSHAN KUMAR TEAMS UP WITH 'AMARAN' DIRECTOR RAJKUMAR PERIASAMY FOR PAN-INDIA PROJECT... Producer #BhushanKumar announces collaboration with acclaimed #Tamil filmmaker #RajkumarPeriasamy [director of the Blockbuster #Amaran] for a PAN-India film.



The project is scheduled to… pic.twitter.com/XuaEyLMkTL