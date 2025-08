'घाटी' का ट्रेलर जारी, अनुष्का शेट्टी की फिल्म को मिली नई रिलीज तारीख 

The GHAATS have a voice.

It roars. It rebels. It reverbs. 🔥#GHAATI – A tale carved in blood, sweat, and stone.#GhaatiTrailer out now!

▶️ https://t.co/DaTS0BgNA3#GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 5th, 2025 💥



⭐ing ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu… pic.twitter.com/cLFXhy7fZ0