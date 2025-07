राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी के 2,500 प्रशिक्षणार्थी को दिखाई गई फिल्म 'तन्वी द ग्रेट', मिला स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन 

ट्विटर पोस्ट

STANDING OVATION FOR TANVI THE GREAT AT THE NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY ❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️: In my 40Years of career as an actor/entertainer this has to be the MOST memorable moment of my life! It was the first screening of #TanviTheGreat in India at the #NationalDefenceAcademy, Khadakwasla. A… pic.twitter.com/21h9ZjgzwS