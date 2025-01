#MahaKumbhMela2025 | Uttar Pradesh: A large number of people arrive in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati as today, January 13 - Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the 45-day-long #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/pXzeEr4SgF