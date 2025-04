What!!! 🙈💯



I said this a few days ago and the makers went ahead and got #VickyKaushal to give the voiceover in the film - Mazaa aagaya! 👌#KesariChapter2 #FDFS #AkshayKumar #AnanyaPanday https://t.co/Xmw6LKzy0B pic.twitter.com/FykzUxbeLm