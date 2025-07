'कांतारा: चैप्टर 1' के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करते नजर आए ऋषभ शेट्टी, सामने आया वीडियो

Wrap Up… The Journey Begins ❤️‍🔥



Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making.



– https://t.co/BRl1QWbcYi

Head to Settings -> Audio Track -> Select your language of choice.#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with… pic.twitter.com/IGP3xZDZVg