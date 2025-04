Grab your ₹99 tickets for #GroundZero starring #EmraanHashmi ONLY on April 29! A gripping story of valour and sacrifice, directed by #TejasDeoskar and produced by #RiteshSidhwani & #FarhanAkhtar.



Tag your movie buddy and book your seats now!#AbPrahaarHoga #GroundZero… pic.twitter.com/OTA55ixyFT