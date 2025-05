IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... 'BHOOL CHUK MAAF' *THEATRICAL RELEASE* CALLED OFF – WILL PREMIERE ON DIGITAL PLATFORM *NEXT WEEK*... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM DINESH VIJAN...#BhoolChukMaaf | #MaddockFilms | #AmazonMGMStudios | #KaranSharma | #RajkummarRao | #WamiqaGabbi pic.twitter.com/fKhfAvBChD