#BROSikkimDisasterRelief#SikkimCloudBurst



Incessant rains & a cloudburst in N Sikkim on night of

30-31 May caused widespread damage to vital roads & bridges.



River Teesta swelled 35-40 ft, severing connectivity. Project Swastik @BROindia has launched immediate rescue &… pic.twitter.com/UCHwcLDIPT