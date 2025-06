Who says love can’t consume you and still leave you wanting for more? #Barbaad out now! https://t.co/TrspoSs99t #Saiyaara releasing in cinemas on 18th July. #AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani | @JubinNautiyal | @musicbytherish | @vijayganguly pic.twitter.com/kk2S1WQTse