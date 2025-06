'आप जैसा कोई' का पहला गाना 'मिला तुझे' जारी, माधवन और फातिमा की दिखी खूबसूरत केमिस्ट्री 

Some songs are made for rainy day confessions and stolen glances💫🥹#MilaTujhe out now!



🔗 - https://t.co/sJv9yYuXWE



Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in Aap Jaisa Koi, out

11 July, only on Netflix 💕#AapJaisaKoiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/gE5tpqLaje