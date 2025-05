SAJID NADIADWALA'S NGE TURNS 75... NEW LOGO UNVEILED – 'HOUSEFULL 5' TRAILER DROPS *TOMORROW*... #SajidNadiadwala's production house, #NadiadwalaGrandsonEntertainment, celebrates 75 glorious years – a major milestone.



Known for numerous smash-hits, including #Jeet, #Judwaa,… pic.twitter.com/H4vsPEMV66