Nune Sridhar, worked as Executive Engineer for Kaleshwaram Project has come under ACB lens.



Probe found that, EE owns—

- 3floor building in Warangal.

-4floor building in Malakpet.

- 4500 square feet flat in Sky High, in Shaikpet.

-Villa in Urjit gated community in Tellapur…