Bhool Chuk Maaf in advance, kyunki duniya saari atakne wali hai - churane aapka dil once again aur bajne on repeat, pesh hai #ChorBazariPhirSe 💃🏻🎶



Song Out Now.



🔗 - https://t.co/AjJksDgdxJ#BhoolChukMaaf in cinemas on 9th May. pic.twitter.com/RPbp3wKntY