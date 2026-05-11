IPL 2026: दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके केएल राहुल, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 

IPL 2026: दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके केएल राहुल, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स
क्या है खबर?
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 55वें मैच में पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 210/5 का स्कोर बनाया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए केएल राहुल ने निराश किया। वह धर्मशाला स्टेडियम में दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके और सिर्फ 9 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इस पारी के बाद राहुल सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हुए। उनको लेकर कुछ मजेदार मीम्स वायरल हुए।
प्रदर्शन
राहुल ने विकेटकीपिंग में भी किया निराश
PBKS के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान राहुल ने विकेटकीपिंग में भी निराश किया। उन्होंने कुछ साधारण सी गेंदे छोड़कर विपक्षी टीम को मुफ्त में रन दिए। राहुल इस IPL सीजन में DC की ओर से सभी मैचों में विकेटकीपिंग कर रहे हैं। वह विकेट के पीछे निरंतर गलतियां करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में खराब विकेटकीपिंग के लिए भी उन्हें सोशल मीडिया में खूब ट्रोल किया गया।
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
KL Rahul is going to be our main wicketkeeper in World Cup 2027.— Soman. (@Shreyasian96) May 11, 2026
He is not even in the top 7 wicket keepers this season, he leaves the ball in every match. pic.twitter.com/DbXUL48dQy
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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Professor Rahul is back with three consecutive pro academy knocks:— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 11, 2026
12(13) vs CSK
23(14) vs KKR
9(8) vs PBKS pic.twitter.com/qwVfjkbTCT
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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Kl rahul : The Biggest fraud of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/CxBQlzjiEd— s (@CaptainDeMio) May 11, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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KL Rahul back to Old form after 1 Fluke Innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZoMijtWxEM— Amstro (@kendrickgooner) May 11, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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The biggest achievement of KL Rahul who choked every icc tournament & IPL is that he is compared with clutch Sanju Samson who won POTT in his first ever ICC tournament. pic.twitter.com/CDNTCE2Prw— JJ (@IdliHaterr) May 11, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
People who are trolling KL Rahul forgot that how he bashed prime— Uddhar✨ (@uddhar47) May 11, 2026
Netherlands right and left and scored the fastest century for india in cwc23. pic.twitter.com/jXZUkMtSjL
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
No way man— Indian Funda ©® (@Safehands_Sanju) May 11, 2026
Dharamshala security guard showed exit gate to KL Rahul....
Reportedly guard is from North Delhi and watching KL Rahul disappointing performance from the last 3 games is responsible for this attitude by him....#PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/eNzDmQ8URy
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
जहां मामले बड़े होते हैं,— Sumit (@SumitFotography) May 11, 2026
केएल राहुल वहां से निकल रहे होते हैं !!#PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/QV01hDmE9O