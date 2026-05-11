LOADING...
होम / खबरें / खेलकूद की खबरें / IPL 2026: दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके केएल राहुल, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
IPL 2026: दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके केएल राहुल, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
राहुल ने बनाए 9 रन (तस्वीर: एक्स/@IPL)

IPL 2026: दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके केएल राहुल, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 

लेखन अंकित पसबोला
May 11, 2026
10:52 pm
क्या है खबर?

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 55वें मैच में पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 210/5 का स्कोर बनाया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए केएल राहुल ने निराश किया। वह धर्मशाला स्टेडियम में दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके और सिर्फ 9 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इस पारी के बाद राहुल सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हुए। उनको लेकर कुछ मजेदार मीम्स वायरल हुए।

प्रदर्शन 

राहुल ने विकेटकीपिंग में भी किया निराश 

PBKS के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान राहुल ने विकेटकीपिंग में भी निराश किया। उन्होंने कुछ साधारण सी गेंदे छोड़कर विपक्षी टीम को मुफ्त में रन दिए। राहुल इस IPL सीजन में DC की ओर से सभी मैचों में विकेटकीपिंग कर रहे हैं। वह विकेट के पीछे निरंतर गलतियां करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में खराब विकेटकीपिंग के लिए भी उन्हें सोशल मीडिया में खूब ट्रोल किया गया।

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

Advertisement

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

Advertisement

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

ट्विटर पोस्ट

Twitter Post

Advertisement